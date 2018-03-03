Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Deemed doubtful Saturday
The Kings have listed Cauley-Stein as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cauley-Stein presumably tweaked his back during Thursday's loss to the Nets. Both Kosta Koufos and Zach Randolph figure to see slightly increased workloads should he ultimately sit out, while Skal Labissiere could be the biggest beneficiary given the team's youth movement. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information prior to Saturday's contest.
