Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Demoted to bench

Cauley-Stein will come off the bench Friday in the Kings' matchup versus the Trail blazers, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Cauley-Stein has started at center in all 14 games this season, but will shift to a reserve role Friday. The Kings are starting Skal Labissiere and veteran Zach Randolph, which means Cauley-Stein will presumably see a slightly lessened workload coming off the bench. It remains to be seen if this is just a matchup based decision or something the Kings are considering to continue going forward.