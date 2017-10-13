Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-digit scoring in Thursday's win

Cauley-Stein provided 10 points (5-11 FG), seven rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Cauley-Stein started at center once again and contributed his second double-digit scoring effort in five exhibitions. The 24-year-old has put together consecutive strong efforts on the boards as well, having hauled in eight and seven rebounds, respectively, in the last two games. Looking ahead to the regular season, Cauley-Stein is still slated to come off the bench behind veteran Kosta Koufos, but he could well outpace the latter in playing time and serve as a solid source of scoring, rebounds and blocks in deeper formats.