Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-double in Friday's win
Cauley-Stein finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Cauley-Stein posted his 11th double-double through 32 appearances this season, this after amassing 12 in 73 games in 2017-18. He is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and minutes and is locked into a prominent role as the team's starting center.
