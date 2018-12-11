Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-double in Monday's win
Cauley-Stein supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Bulls.
Cauley-Stein matched his career high in rebounding while recording his ninth double-double of the season. He has swiped at least three steals four times this season and remains a quality option across all formats.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Seals win with dunk in final seconds•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Bounces back in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scuffling in recent games•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Rebounds with near double-double•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts dreadful night in loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...