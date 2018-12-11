Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-double in Monday's win

Cauley-Stein supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Bulls.

Cauley-Stein matched his career high in rebounding while recording his ninth double-double of the season. He has swiped at least three steals four times this season and remains a quality option across all formats.