Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in blowout win
Cauley-Stein compiled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 victory over the Pistons.
Cauley-Stein fared well against Andre Drummond, finishing with his fourth double-double from his last five games. He played just 25 minutes in the win as the game transitioned into garbage time late. Cauley-Stein has had a productive campaign thus far, however, an increase in blocks would certainly be a welcome sight for his owners.
