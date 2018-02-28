Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss
Cauley-Stein finished with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 loss to Portland.
Cauley-Stein recorded his second double-double in his last three games while also seeing the court for at least 30 minutes for the third consecutive time. He has been trending up over the past three weeks, having now scored in double-figures in 9 of his last 11 games. The Kings are starting to go to their youth, albeit with no regularity, and Cauley-Stein looks to be one of the major beneficiaries. He should be owned in all leagues right now and if he is available, go on in and grab him.
