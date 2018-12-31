Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss Sunday
Cauley-Stein compiled 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Lakers.
Cauley-Stein notched his first double-double in over a week in what was a somewhat quiet performance. This effort demonstrates how far he has come this season with a line such as this once being a big night for the big man. He is one of the more surprising centers in the league and should continue to put up solid numbers on a nightly basis barring any injuries.
