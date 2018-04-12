Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in season finale
Cauley-Stein generated 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in a 96-83 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.
Cauley-Stein's scoring and rebounding totals led the Kings on the night and put a fitting stamp on his career-best season. Factoring in Wednesday's finale, the 24-year-old contributed career highs in points (12.8), shot attempts (10.6), rebounds (7.0), assists (2.4) and steals (1.1) over 73 games this season. He also bounced back from a mid-March slump to wrap up the campaign in strong fashion, posting nine straight double-digit scoring efforts and hauling in between seven and 11 rebounds in his last seven games, as well.
