Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in victory
Cauley-Stein produced 10 points (5-9 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 victory over the Thunder.
Cauley-Stein ended Saturday's win with 10 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double since January 13. His hot start to the season is a distant memory for owners as he has scored in double-digits in just three of his past seven games. The rapid improvement of both Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles has cut into Cauley-Stein's production and he is more of a fringe standard league player right now.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 19 points in statement win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Swipes five steals in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Decent on limited shots•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts solid final line•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Another double-double Saturday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...