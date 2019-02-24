Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in victory

Cauley-Stein produced 10 points (5-9 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 victory over the Thunder.

Cauley-Stein ended Saturday's win with 10 points and 11 rebounds, his first double-double since January 13. His hot start to the season is a distant memory for owners as he has scored in double-digits in just three of his past seven games. The rapid improvement of both Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles has cut into Cauley-Stein's production and he is more of a fringe standard league player right now.