Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in win over Portland

Cauley-Stein totaled a season-high 22 points (9-17 FG) and 10 rebounds in an 86-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

After posting two double-doubles in the first two games, this is Cauley-Stein's first double-double since that stretch. The 17 shots taken also marked a season-high, as this team needs to get their young asset some more minutes. This marks only his second time all month with double figures in scoring, as he's barely playing 20 minutes a game. The main problem is the fact that Zach Randolph is swallowing up minutes as the starting power forward, which simply makes no sense for a team playing for the future. As long as the Kings continue to lose though, Cauley-Stein should steadily see an increase in role and minutes.