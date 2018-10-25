Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in win

Cauley-Stein posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the Kings' 97-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Like most of his first-unit teammates, Cauley-Stein bounced back from Tuesday's blowout loss to the Nuggets to generate a strong stat line against the Grizzlies. The fourth-year big man logged his most minutes since the opener, which led to his first double-double of the campaign. The 25-year-old has started the season off strong, with Wednesday's production boosting his averages to 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steal across 29.0 minutes over five games.

