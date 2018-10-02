Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles to open preseason

Cauley-Stein provided 14 points (7-11 FG), 12 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during the Kings' 106-102 preseason win over the Suns on Monday.

The fourth-year big man paced the first unit in scoring and the team in boards while getting his preseason off to a rousing start. Big things are expected from Cauley-Stein this season after he upped his scoring and rebounding averages to a career-high 12.8 and 7.0, respectively, last season. The 25-year-old should form a formidable tandem down low with second overall pick Marvin Bagley III in the coming season.