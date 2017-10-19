Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles to open season

Cauley-Stein went for 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Rockets.

Cauley-Stein drew the start at the five while Kosta Koufos came off the bench, as head coach Dave Joerger has apparently committed to a full-fledged youth movement in the frontcourt. Cauley-Stein and fellow emerging big man Skal Labissiere looked very good in tandem during preseason, and with the latter also generating a double-double Wednesday, they appear set to offer more of the same in the current campaign. With the notable shadow of DeMarcus Cousins no longer looming over him, Cauley-Stein could be poised for a breakout season and should be highly reliable source of scoring and rebounding on the majority of nights.