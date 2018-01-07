Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Excellent defensive performance in victory

Cauley-Stein poured in 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists and seven steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

The emerging big man put together another impressive effort on the offensive end, but it was his work on the other side of the floor that particularly stood out. Cauley-Stein's seven steals -- a career-high figure -- helped spearhead what was a 25-turnover effort for the Kings defense overall. The 24-year-old has taken his game to another level as of late, posting double-digit scoring efforts in eight of his last 10 games while averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 29.4 minutes during that span.