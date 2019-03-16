Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Favorable stat line in loss

Cauley-Stein totaled 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in the Kings' loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Cauley-Stein was at it again on Friday, providing his usual allotment of points, rebounds and assists. Although he's been rather unspectacular with limited upside, Cauley-Stein is a consistent fantasy option with a high floor. His night-to-night performances rarely deviate far from his season averages.