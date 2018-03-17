Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fills out stat sheet in win
Cauley-Stein delivered nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.
Cauley-Stein hasn't quite been able to replicate the production he'd churned out during the four games prior to a back injury. The third-year big had scored 17 or 18 points in those contests, but he's topped out at 12 in the four outings since his return. The 24-year-old has been able to keep his rebounding production solid, however, hauling in six to nine rebounds during that span. While his shooting goes through its occasional fluctuations, Cauley-Stein figures to remain a consistent multi-category producer through the balance of the regular season.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Just misses double-double Wednesday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Available off bench Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Ruled out Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...