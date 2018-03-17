Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Fills out stat sheet in win

Cauley-Stein delivered nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.

Cauley-Stein hasn't quite been able to replicate the production he'd churned out during the four games prior to a back injury. The third-year big had scored 17 or 18 points in those contests, but he's topped out at 12 in the four outings since his return. The 24-year-old has been able to keep his rebounding production solid, however, hauling in six to nine rebounds during that span. While his shooting goes through its occasional fluctuations, Cauley-Stein figures to remain a consistent multi-category producer through the balance of the regular season.