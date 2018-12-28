Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Finishes with diverse final line

Cauley-Stein registered 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block over 34 minutes Thursday against the Lakers.

Cauley-Stein has been stellar from a fantasy perspective of late, providing owners with solid showings in the scoring column and on the boards. He's averaging 15.4 points along with 10.0 rebounds per contest over his last five contests. The 25-year-old Kentucky product figures to see a similar workload going forward, and even though he's unlikely to consistently put up 20 points a night, he'll add constant value in the rebounding department.