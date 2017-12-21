Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Flirts with double-double in win
Cauley-Stein posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Nets.
The 23-year-old center was benched for inconsistent play last month but that seems to have properly motivated Cauley-Stein, who performed admirably off the bench and regained his starting role over the weekend. This was easily his best outing since returning to the starting lineup, as he shot efficiently and was aggressive inside when the Kings needed it. He'll have his hands full against the Spurs on Saturday, so you shouldn't expect much from him this weekend.
