Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Flops Tuesday in big loss

Cauley-Stein had just two points and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 loss to Houston.

Cauley-Stein was basically invisible on both ends of the floor Tuesday, ending the game with just two points and five rebounds. He had been trending in the right direction prior to this game and if you had been holding onto him, he probably deserves at least one more game, if you can afford to be a little patient. Alternatively, if there is a hot free-agent available, dropping him is certainly not the worst idea.