Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Foul trouble restricts beg-man

Cauley-Stein received two fouls in the first three minutes and was never able to get things going, putting up just four points in 13 minutes. There is nothing to worry about here as the low minutes are clearly an outlier in what has been a solid season. Cauley-Stein will look to bounce back against the Bucks on Wednesday.