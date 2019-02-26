Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Foul trouble restricts beg-man
Cauley-Stein had just four points and one rebound in 13 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Timberwolves.
Cauley-Stein received two fouls in the first three minutes and was never able to get things going, putting up just four points in 13 minutes. There is nothing to worry about here as the low minutes are clearly an outlier in what has been a solid season. Cauley-Stein will look to bounce back against the Bucks on Wednesday.
