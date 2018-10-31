Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Four double-doubles on the trot
Cauley-Stein compiled 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over Orlando.
Cauley-Stein reeled off his fourth consecutive double-double Tuesday, helping the Kings to another victory. The Kings have been arguably the most surprising team to begin the season with much of that success due to the consistent play of Cauley-Stein. There was some conjecture around his role heading into the season but he has laid all those fears to rest with some solid play on both ends of the floor. Chances are he was drafted very late in a lot of leagues and those who had the foresight to grab him are reaping the benefits right now.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Big double-double in win over Heat•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Second straight double-double in win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Contributes 11 points in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Strong effort again Friday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team in scoring with 23 in opening loss•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...