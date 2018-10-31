Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Four double-doubles on the trot

Cauley-Stein compiled 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over Orlando.

Cauley-Stein reeled off his fourth consecutive double-double Tuesday, helping the Kings to another victory. The Kings have been arguably the most surprising team to begin the season with much of that success due to the consistent play of Cauley-Stein. There was some conjecture around his role heading into the season but he has laid all those fears to rest with some solid play on both ends of the floor. Chances are he was drafted very late in a lot of leagues and those who had the foresight to grab him are reaping the benefits right now.