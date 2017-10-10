Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Goes for eight and eight in preseason win
Cauley-Stein managed eight points (3-11 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
The big man couldn't get many shots to drop, but he partly made up for it with another strong showing on the boards. Although Cauley-Stein's shooting has been spotty the last two exhibitions, he's expected to see plenty of minutes in the frontcourt rotation during the coming season on a Kings squad that should give plenty of run to its young players.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Near double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid two-way effort Monday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Churns out double-double in season finale•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Gets back on double-double train Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Collects third straight double-double•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...