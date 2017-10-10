Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Goes for eight and eight in preseason win

Cauley-Stein managed eight points (3-11 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

The big man couldn't get many shots to drop, but he partly made up for it with another strong showing on the boards. Although Cauley-Stein's shooting has been spotty the last two exhibitions, he's expected to see plenty of minutes in the frontcourt rotation during the coming season on a Kings squad that should give plenty of run to its young players.