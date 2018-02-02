Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Goes through shootaround

Cauley-Stein (knee) remains on track to play Friday against the Warriors after going through morning shootaround, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Cauley-Stein remains on course to return to action Friday, and he'll carry a probable designation up toward game-time. Barring a setback, Cauley-Stein will likely re-enter the starting five, though it's possible he could see a slightly limited role after missing the last two contests.