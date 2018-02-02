Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Goes through shootaround
Cauley-Stein (knee) remains on track to play Friday against the Warriors after going through morning shootaround, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Cauley-Stein remains on course to return to action Friday, and he'll carry a probable designation up toward game-time. Barring a setback, Cauley-Stein will likely re-enter the starting five, though it's possible he could see a slightly limited role after missing the last two contests.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: On track to play Friday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Considered day-to-day•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will be out at least next two games•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores 21 in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Posts 26 points, 10 boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores team-high 22 points Monday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...