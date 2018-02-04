Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Grabs eight boards in losing effort on Saturday
Cauley-Stein produced 14 points (7-12 FG), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Saturdays 106-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Cauley-Stein is doing all he can to help his team but they can't seem to put a solid quarter of play together, although they looked a lit better than usual in Saturday's loss. The big man posts below-average output for a starting center but that's largely due to the situation the Kings find themselves in. They've now invested almost three years in Cauley-Stein without a lot of improvement, so he'll need to really step up in the final weeks of the season if he wants to be considered a part of the Kings' future plans.
