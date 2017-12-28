Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Heads to bench Wednesday

Cauley-Stein will come off the bench Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings are turning to a smaller starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt, swapping out Cauley-Stein and Bogdan Bogdanovic for Frank Mason and Malachi Richardson. The big man should still see a solid amount of run off the bench, as he's averaging a respectable 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.1 minutes over the last three games.