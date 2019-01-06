Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Holds his own with double-double
Cauley-Stein produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.
Cauley-Stein took advantage of the Warriors' struggles under the basket once again. He's recorded four double-doubles in his past 10 games and has shown good deal of improvement so far this season, especially on the defensive end.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in loss Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Finishes with diverse final line•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Notches another double-double•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sees downturn in tough matchup•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Records double-double in loss•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...