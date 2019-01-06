Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Holds his own with double-double

Cauley-Stein produced 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.

Cauley-Stein took advantage of the Warriors' struggles under the basket once again. He's recorded four double-doubles in his past 10 games and has shown good deal of improvement so far this season, especially on the defensive end.