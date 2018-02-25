Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Impressive double-double in loss
Cauley-Stein tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-11 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.
Cauley-Stein stepped up with his first double-double since Jan. 22 and bounced back well from a more modest nine-point, seven-rebound effort against the Thunder on Thursday. The third-year big man has shown notable improvement across the stat sheet this season, but he's particularly rewarding fantasy owners across all formats with above-average contributions in scoring and rebounding. He remains heavily involved offensively on most nights, as he's posted double-digit shot attempts in six of the last nine games.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Chips in across the board•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores just 10 points in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Puts up 19 points in loss•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Plays 17 minutes while fighting injuries•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will start Monday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Probable for Monday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...