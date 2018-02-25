Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Impressive double-double in loss

Cauley-Stein tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-11 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.

Cauley-Stein stepped up with his first double-double since Jan. 22 and bounced back well from a more modest nine-point, seven-rebound effort against the Thunder on Thursday. The third-year big man has shown notable improvement across the stat sheet this season, but he's particularly rewarding fantasy owners across all formats with above-average contributions in scoring and rebounding. He remains heavily involved offensively on most nights, as he's posted double-digit shot attempts in six of the last nine games.