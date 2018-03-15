Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Just misses double-double Wednesday
Cauley-Stein scored 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime win over the Heat.
He struggled with his offense in his return to the starting five, but Cauley-Stein still provided plenty of fantasy value on the defensive end of the court. Expect the 24-year-old to see a heavy workload down the stretch as the Kings evaluate whether he can truly be their frontcourt anchor for the future.
