Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team in scoring with 23 in opening loss
Cauley-Stein delivered 23 points (10-15 FG), 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz.
Cauley-Stein had a decent outing opposite Rudy Gobert, as he managed to sink baskets in the paint despite being out-rebounded. On a night where the Kings provided unorthodox starters like Yogi Ferrell and Nemjama Bjelica, the fourth-year starter took on a bit of a leadership role. While the center is known to be streaky, we may see a more consistent product from him as the season continues.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles to open preseason•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles in season finale•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Team-high scoring total in narrow win•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Pitches in 18 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Solid line in Sunday's win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...