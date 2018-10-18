Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team in scoring with 23 in opening loss

Cauley-Stein delivered 23 points (10-15 FG), 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz.

Cauley-Stein had a decent outing opposite Rudy Gobert, as he managed to sink baskets in the paint despite being out-rebounded. On a night where the Kings provided unorthodox starters like Yogi Ferrell and Nemjama Bjelica, the fourth-year starter took on a bit of a leadership role. While the center is known to be streaky, we may see a more consistent product from him as the season continues.