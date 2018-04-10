Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team in scoring with 25 points

Cauley-Stein supplied 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 39 minutes during Monday's 98-85 loss to the Spurs.

As the hapless Kings' season winds to a close, they hang their rebuilding hopes on Cauley-Stein and rookie De'Aaron Fox to build upon for next year.While they'll hold negligible value in their final game, both are worth considering in deep dynasty league rosters.

