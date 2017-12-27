Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team with 17 in blowout loss
Cauley-Stein posted 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 122-95 loss to the Clippers.
The Kings' woes continue as they slip further down the Western Conference standings. Despite some surprising wins this month, this young team is lacking the cohesiveness necessary to contend. While Cauley-Stein has definitely upped his game since being benched as a motivating tool, he struggles against many of the league's big men. He's only averaging 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in his third year with the Kings, and those numbers will probably remain static as long as he stays in Sacramento.
