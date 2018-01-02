Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team with 21 points in loss
Cauley-Stein poured in 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 FT) and added eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 loss to the Grizzlies.
Cauley-Stein's resurgence continues, as factoring in Sunday's effort, he's now rattled off six straight double-digit scoring efforts while taking double-digit shot attempts in all but one of those games. The 24-year-old has also hauled in between six and 11 rebounds in eight consecutive contests, rewarding fantasy owners who've either been patient enough to hold onto him throughout the season or that have been savvy enough to nab him off the wire in shallower formats. Cauley-Stein is also seeing between 25 and 35 minutes on the majority of nights, enhancing his surging value.
