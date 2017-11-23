Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Leads team with 26 points
Cauley-Stein tallied 26 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 113-102 win over the Lakers
A recent demotion to the bench appears to have motivated Cauley-Stein. As a result, he's strung together some decent stat lines in his new role, which is most likely a temporary move for the team. Cauley-Stein's fantasy viability at center is directly tied to how bad the Kings have been playing, despite this recent series of wins. He ranks 21st in scoring average among centers, where he sits alongside many second-unit big men, so this move to the bench might be the appropriate move going forward.
