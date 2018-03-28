Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Limited to 24 minutes in loss
Cauley-Stein finished with 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, four steals and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 loss to the Mavericks.
Cauley-Stein was limited to just 24 minutes Tuesday, in part due to early foul trouble and also the small-ball lineups of both teams. Despite the low playing time, he was still able to produce 13 points to go along with four steals. He has been inconsistent this season but will hopefully finish strongly as the Kings look to their youth.
