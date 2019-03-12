Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Mild production in loss

Cauley-Stein totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block over 26 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Cauley-Stein had a typical performance, reminiscent of his season averages in points (12.4), rebounds (8.4) and assists (2.5). While the rebounds and assists are both career highs, Cauley-Stein hasn't developed into the high-caliber center he was drafted to be in 2015.