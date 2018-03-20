Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Modest line in Monday's loss

Cauley-Stein generated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.

Cauley-Stein had a tough assignment down low with Andre Drummond, a factor that undoubtedly played a part to some degree in his modest production. The 24-year-old has disappointingly scored in single digits in four of the last five games, and his production elsewhere, while serviceable, hasn't really made up for the downturn. In contrast, Cauley-Stein had entered March red-hot, scoring 17 or 18 points in four straight games, a span that also included a pair of double-doubles. One of the notable differences between that stretch and his current one is usage, as Cauley-Stein had taken no fewer than 12 shot attempts in any of those games, while he's yet to even reach that mark once in March.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories