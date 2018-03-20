Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Modest line in Monday's loss

Cauley-Stein generated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.

Cauley-Stein had a tough assignment down low with Andre Drummond, a factor that undoubtedly played a part to some degree in his modest production. The 24-year-old has disappointingly scored in single digits in four of the last five games, and his production elsewhere, while serviceable, hasn't really made up for the downturn. In contrast, Cauley-Stein had entered March red-hot, scoring 17 or 18 points in four straight games, a span that also included a pair of double-doubles. One of the notable differences between that stretch and his current one is usage, as Cauley-Stein had taken no fewer than 12 shot attempts in any of those games, while he's yet to even reach that mark once in March.