Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Near double-double in Friday's loss
Cauley-Stein tallied 14 points (7-12 FG) and nine rebounds across 26 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Cauley-Stein drew the start at center and parlayed the opportunity into a much better effort than the one he'd generated in last Monday's exhibition against this same Spurs squad. The third-year pro doubled up his scoring and tripled his rebounding total Friday, putting up the second-best shooting percentage (58.3) on the starting five in the process. Currently listed as the primary backup at both center and power forward, Cauley-Stein could potentially vault into a starting role at either spot over veterans Kosta Koufos and Zach Randolph with a strong enough preseason.
