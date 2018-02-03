Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Neutralized in Friday loss

Cauley-Stein tallied 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-104 loss to the Warriors.

Cauley-Stein was obviously feeling some lingering effects from the knee injury that garnered him a questionable tag going into Friday's game. The stifling defensive play of Draymond Green didn't help matters for Cauley-Stein. He enjoyed a better-than-average January, as he averaged 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over 12 games. Fantasy utilization of Cauley-Stein always carries a modicum of risk, and for that reason, he's a borderline center candidate in seasonal formats.