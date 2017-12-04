Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not practicing Monday
Cauley-Stein (back) did not practice Monday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Cauley-Stein should be considered questionable for Wednesday, but it doesn't look like the team is in any rush to play the big man after he left Saturday's game against the Bucks with the back strain. Cauley-Stein should be seen as day-to-day until the Kings can provide a more clear update on his status.
