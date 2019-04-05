Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not with team Friday

Cauley-Stein will not play in Friday's game against the Jazz for personal reasons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The circumstances surrounding Cauley-Stein's absence are unknown, so it's unclear if this is just a one-game absence or one that could extend to the final two games of the season. Regardless, with Cauley-Stein out of Friday's lineup, rookie Marvin Bagely should be in line for plenty of usage in the frontcourt, with veteran center Kosta Koufos also potentially seeing additional minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...