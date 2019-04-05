Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not with team Friday
Cauley-Stein will not play in Friday's game against the Jazz for personal reasons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The circumstances surrounding Cauley-Stein's absence are unknown, so it's unclear if this is just a one-game absence or one that could extend to the final two games of the season. Regardless, with Cauley-Stein out of Friday's lineup, rookie Marvin Bagely should be in line for plenty of usage in the frontcourt, with veteran center Kosta Koufos also potentially seeing additional minutes.
