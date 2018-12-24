Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Notches another double-double

Cauley-Stein registered 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, a block and three steals across 35 minutes Sunday against New Orleans.

Cauley-Stein posted his second straight double-double and stuffed the stat sheet in a 122-117 victory for the Kings. The 25-year-old center busted out for his best scoring performance of December, and he's now averaging 12.0 points along with 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 12 games this month with January on the horizon.