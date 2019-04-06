Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Off injury report
Cauley-Stein (personal) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Pelicans.
Cauley-Stein sat out Friday while attending to a personal matter. It appears he'll be back in action Sunday, however.
