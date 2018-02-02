Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Officially probable for Friday

Cauley-Stein (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein went through morning shootaround was reportedly on track to play Friday, and the probable tag essentially confirms that the big man will be ready to go against the Warriors. Cauley-Stein is expected to return to the starting five and not be tagged with any sort of limitations after a two-game absence.