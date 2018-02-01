Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: On track to play Friday
Cauley-Stein (knee) is on track to play in Friday's game against the Warriors, James Hamm of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cauley-Stein was able to go through practice Thursday without any issues, so barring some significant residual soreness Friday morning, he's expected to rejoin the lineup later that night. If he does get cleared, look for Cauley-Stein to re-enter the top unit, though there's certainly a chance he's on some sort of restrictions considering he's fresh off an injury. Look for another update after Friday's morning shootaround and if he Cauley-Stein does return, Kosta Koufos would likely take the biggest hit in terms of playing time.
