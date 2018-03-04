Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out again Sunday

Cauley-Stein (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Knicks, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Cauley-Stein, who strained his back during Thursday's win over the Nets, will miss his second consecutive contest as Zach Randolph, Kosta Koufos and Skal Labissiere could all be in line for additional minutes in the Kings' frontcourt. Sacramento doesn't play again until Wednesday, so Cauley-Stein will have a couple days to recover after sitting out of Sunday's tilt.