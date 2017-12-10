Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Sunday vs. Raptors
Cauley-Stein (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cauley-Stein continues to work his way back from a lower back strain and is now set to miss a third straight game. His next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against the Suns, though his availability for practice Monday should be a good indicator for whether or not he'll ultimately be able to play. With Cauley-Stein out the last two games, the Kings have shifted Zach Randolph to center and promoted JaKarr Sampson to the top unit at power forward, which will likely be the case once again on Sunday.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: To miss next two games•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Not practicing Monday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Suffers back strain•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Starting vs. Bucks•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Scores team-high 19 in Monday's win•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...