Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Sunday vs. Raptors

Cauley-Stein (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein continues to work his way back from a lower back strain and is now set to miss a third straight game. His next opportunity to take the court will be Tuesday against the Suns, though his availability for practice Monday should be a good indicator for whether or not he'll ultimately be able to play. With Cauley-Stein out the last two games, the Kings have shifted Zach Randolph to center and promoted JaKarr Sampson to the top unit at power forward, which will likely be the case once again on Sunday.