Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Wednesday

The Kings have ruled Cauley-Stein (back) out for Wednesday's matchup versus the Pelicans, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Cauley-Stein's absence will mark his third consecutive game missed due to a back strain. Skal Labissiere (knee) is listed as questionable, but would figure to see an increased workload should he ultimately be able to go, while Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos would also presumably benefit. Consider Cauley-Stein day-to-day heading into Friday's matchup against the Magic.