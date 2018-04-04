Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Pitches in 18 points Tuesday
Cauley-Stein tallied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Suns.
Cauley-Stein's scoring total was his second highest Feb. 24, the Kings' second game coming out of the All-Star break. The third-year big has now generated six straight double-digit scoring efforts and continues to be an ultra-reliable source of rebounds in addition to his offensive contributions. Through the first two games of April, he's posted solid averages of 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 block across 28.5 minutes.
