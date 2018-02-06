Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Plays 17 minutes while fighting injuries

Cauley-Stein (knee, ankle) totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.

Cauley-Stein failed to score in double digits for only the third time in the last 10 games, although he still managed a solid rebound total. The third-year big man's overall usage was down on the offensive end, with his seven shot attempts ranking as his lowest number since Jan. 2. Despite the current nagging injuries that may well have affected his performance Monday, Cauley-Stein is enjoying the best season of his career, as he's posting new highs across the stat sheet.